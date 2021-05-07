May 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of May.

NAMES

Honorary professor of Kunayev University and memebr of the National Academy ‘Ecology’was born in 1956 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of Steel and Alloys and the Kirov Kazakh State University. Aside from his scientific and research activity, Mr. Kunayev served as Kazakhstan’s consul to Omsk (Russia) and Brest (Belarus).

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1961 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in March 2020 he was head of the department of the Agency fighting against corruption in Almaty city (2019-2020).

Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan Satybaldy DAULETALIN was born in 1962 in the Orenburg Oblast, Russia. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Diplomatic Academy under the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2020.

Deputy of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Developmentwas born in 1963 in Karaganda region. She is a graduate of the Moscow State University and the Kirov Kazakh State University. For many years she worked in mass media sphere holding various posts at Qazaqstan Republican Television and Radio Corporation and headed Khabar News Agency. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2004 for the first time. She also served as the Speaker of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2019-2020.

Akim (governor) of Karaganda regionwas born in 1975 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy and the Eurasian University. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2019, he was the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development and then Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and member of the Committee for Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurshipwas born in 1976 in Uralsk city. She is a graduate of the Zhangir Khan West Kazakh Agro-Technical University and the Kazakh State Law Academy. She joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2020.