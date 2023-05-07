May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 7.

Defender of the Fatherland Day in the Republic of Kazakhstan

On May 7, 1992, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree on establishment of the national armed forces. On October 4, 2012, the Parliament amends the law «On Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan», as per which May 7 is proclaimed the state holiday and day off in the country.

World Laughter Dayis marked annually on the first Sunday in May. This day is initiated first in India in 1998 by Laughter Yoga founder, Dr. Madan Katira. The first celebration of the World Laughter Day outside India takes place in 2000 in Danish capital Copenhagen. More than 10,000 people gather at the square in front of the city hall to laugh. The event is included in the World Guinness Book.

1992- The State Defense Committee is transformed into the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Sagadat Nurmaganbetov is the first Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1992–The Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan are established.

1997- World War II veteran, Red Army officer Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev (1924-1988, native of Akmola region) is posthumously conferred the title of Khalyk Kakharmany. On April 30, 1945, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev together with Grigory Bulatov becomes the first to hoist the Red Flag on the façade of the Reichstag building.

2000–Astana unveils a memorial in honor of soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

2014–Five nuclear states announce their commitment to respect the nuclear-free status of Central Asia and not to use the nuclear weapons against the countries of the region. The protocol of security guarantee is signed in the UN Headquarters by Great Britain, China, Russia, U.S. and France.

2015– Astana hosts a military parade which becomes the largest and most grandiose one in the history of independent Kazakhstan. The event brings together around 5,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and more than 200 items of armament and specialized vehicles, 70 helicopters and military aviation planes.

2019– Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate and a representative office of JSC NK Kazakh Invest in Split, Croatia.