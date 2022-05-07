May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 7.

DATES

Defender of the Fatherland Day is a national holiday celebrated annually on May 7, commemorating the founding of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The event is marked by military parades, fireworks and ceremonies all around the country.

EVENTS

1992 – The State Defense Committee is restructured into the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan headed by Colonel-General Sagadat Nurmagambetov making him the first Kazakh Defense Minister.

1992 – The Armed Forces of Kazakhstan is founded.

1999 – The highest distinction order – title Khalyk kakharmany is awarded to WWII veteran, officer of the Red Army Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev posthumously.

2000 – The Memorial to the soldiers died in Afghanistan is unveiled in Astana.

2013 – The military parade with the participation of the President, Supreme Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan takes place at the 44th military base Otar. Defender of the Fatherland Day was celebrated for the first time as a State holiday in Kazakhstan.

2014 – The Protocol on Security Assurances is signed by Great Britain, China, Russia, the USA, and France at the UN headquarters.

2015 – Astana holds the largest ever military parade in the history of Kazakhstan.

2019 – The opening of the Kazakh Honorary Consulate and a KAZAKH INVEST branch is held at the History Center in Split, Croatia.



