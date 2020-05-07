May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 7.

DATES

The Defender of the Fatherland Day in the Republic of Kazakhstan

On May 7, 1992 First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Supreme Commander-in-Chief) Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree to institute the national armed forces. In October 2012 the 7th of May was declared the state holiday and the day-off.

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakhstan transforms the State Committee for Defense into the Ministry of Defense. Sagadat Nurmagambetov becomes the first Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1992 - The Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan are established.

1997 - Mechnikov Street in Almaty city is named after Adi Sharipov (1912-1993), WWII veteran, Minister of Education (1958-1963), Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kazakh SSR (1963-1966).

1999 - WWII participant, Red Army officer Rakhimzhan Qoshqarbaev (1924-1988) is posthumously awarded the title of Khalyk Kakharmany. Together with Grigory Bulatov, Rakhimzhan Qoshqarbaev is the first to hoist the Soviet Flag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany.

2000 – Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) unveils the Memorial to the Warriors Killed in Afghanistan. Names of 761 warriors are inscribed on the monument.

2013 - A military parade with the participation of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is held on the 40th military base in Otar.

2014 - A bronze monument to outstanding Kazakh military commander Karakerey Kabanbay is installed in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

2015 - A military parade with the participation 5,000 military men of all types of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and over 200 units of weapons and military equipment, 70 helicopters and military jets is held in Nur-Sultan city (formerly Astana). The parade becomes the largest and most fascinating event in the history of independent Kazakhstan. First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the event.

2019 – Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a branch office of KAZAKH INVEST JSC are unveiled in the historical center of the Croatian city of Split.