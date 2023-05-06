Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 6. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 May 2023, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of May.

NAMES

photo

Ilya Zhakanov (1936) is a composer, writer, publicist, musicologist, and merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, and the Atyrau State University.

He published documentary collections about Kazakh cultural figures and authored over 200 songs.



photo

Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov (1951-2020) is the first ethnic Kazakh to become an Olympic champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling, an honored master of sport of the USSR, merited trainer of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk Veterinary Institute.

In 1980, Ushkempirov won the Summer Olympics in Moscow in the 48kg weight category.

In 2008, he served as an advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.


photo

Yerlan Bekkhozhin (1963) is a journalist, TV host, producer, and media manager.

Born in Shymkent city is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Central Asian University.

Between 2009 and 2019, he worked as a Director General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President. In 2019 and 2022, he was the President of the Club of Editors-in-Chief, Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency.


photo

Saule Yegeubayeva (1977) is the Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of the Unified Pension Savings Fund.

Graduated from the Almaty Kazakh State Management Academy, the High School in Osnabrück, Germany.

Has been acting since February 2017.


