May 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of May.

– composer, writer, publicist, musicologist, merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Kazakh State University, Atyrau State University.

Zhakanov headed the department of literature and culture in the Kazakhstan pioneri newspaper, worked as an editor and editor-in-chief for the State Committee on television and radio broadcasting.

He published documentary collections about Kazakh cultural figure, penned over 200 songs.

– the first ethnic Kazakh to become an Olympic champion in classic Greco-Roman wrestling, honored master of sport of the USSR, merited trainer of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Semipalatinsk Zoological Veterinary Institute.

In 1971, he won the Kazakh SSR Championships. A year later, he won fifth place at the USSR Championships, and in 1973, clinched bronze, thus joining the USSR Olympic team.

In 1980, Ushkempirov won the Summer Olympics in Moscow in the weight category of 48kg.

In 2008, he served as an advisor to the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.

– Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency.

The Shymkent city native is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Central Asian University.

Between 2009 and 2019, he worked as Director General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.