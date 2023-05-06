Go to the main site
    May 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 May 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 6.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Denmark sign the Protocol to establish diplomatic relations.

    1998 – Akmola city is renamed into Astana.

    2003 – The People’s Friendship monument designed by Saken Narynov unveils in the city of Astana.

    2010 – The Book of Memory about the Kazakhstanis who died in WWII in Germany and Austria goes out.

    2010 – The memorial plaque to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev - the Soviet officer, WWII veteran, Khalyk Kakharmany title holder, and the first soldier to raise the Soviet Flag over the Reichstag building in Berlin - opens in Almaty city.

    2013 – Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Alpamys opera is staged at the State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    2015 – The Days of Kazakhstan are held in Turkey’s Manisa Province.

    2017 – The Legal Consultative Council under the Astana International Financial Center is established.

    2019 – The monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is unveiled in St. Petersburg, Russia.

    2019 – The granite memorial sign to the Kazakhstani soldiers of the 214th rifle division who broke the Leningrad siege is officially opened in the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad region.

    2020 – Brazilian TV-Supren TV channel airs the presentation of Abai’s Book of Words for the first time in Portuguese as part of the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet, and thinker.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

