Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 May 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 6.

    EVENTS

    1992 - The Protocol to establish diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark is signed.

    1998 – Akmola city is renamed into Astana.

    2003 – The Friendship of Peoples monument designed by Saken Narynov is unveiled in the city of Astana.

    2010 – The Book of Memory about the Kazakhstanis died during the Second World War in Germany and Austria is published.

    2010 – The memorial plaque to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev - the Soviet officer, WWII veteran, Khalyk Kakharmany title holder, first soldier to raise the Soviet Flag at the Reichstag building in Berlin - is opened on the residential building on Dostyk Avenue in Almaty city.

    2013 – Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Alpamys opera is staged at the State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    2015 – The Days of Kazakhstan are held in Turkey’s Manisa Province.

    2017 – The Legal Consultative Council under the Astana International Financial Center is established.

    2019 – The monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is unveiled in St. Petersburg, Russia.

    2019 – The granite memorial sign to the Kazakhstani soldiers of the 214th rifle division who broke the Leningrad siege is officially opened in the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad region.

    2020 – Brazilian TV-Supren TV channel airs the presentation of Abai’s Book of Words for the first time in Portuguese as part of the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet, thinker.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year