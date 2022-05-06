May 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 6.

EVENTS

1992 - The Protocol to establish diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark is signed.

1998 – Akmola city is renamed into Astana.

2003 – The Friendship of Peoples monument designed by Saken Narynov is unveiled in the city of Astana.

2010 – The Book of Memory about the Kazakhstanis died during the Second World War in Germany and Austria is published.

2010 – The memorial plaque to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev - the Soviet officer, WWII veteran, Khalyk Kakharmany title holder, first soldier to raise the Soviet Flag at the Reichstag building in Berlin - is opened on the residential building on Dostyk Avenue in Almaty city.

2013 – Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Alpamys opera is staged at the State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Baku, Azerbaijan.

2015 – The Days of Kazakhstan are held in Turkey’s Manisa Province.

2017 – The Legal Consultative Council under the Astana International Financial Center is established.

2019 – The monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is unveiled in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2019 – The granite memorial sign to the Kazakhstani soldiers of the 214th rifle division who broke the Leningrad siege is officially opened in the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad region.

2020 – Brazilian TV-Supren TV channel airs the presentation of Abai’s Book of Words for the first time in Portuguese as part of the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet, thinker.



