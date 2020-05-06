May 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 6.

EVENTS

1992 - The Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Denmark is signed.

1998 - Akmola is renamed Astana (now Nur-Sultan).

2003 - The Friendship of Peoples Monument is unveiled in Astana.

2010 - The Memory Book dedicated to the Kazakhstani soldiers killed in Germany and Austria during World War II is published.

2010 - A memorial plate to the Soviet officer, participant of the Great Patriotic War, holder of Khalyk Kakharmany (People's Hero) title Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, who was the first together with the Red Army soldier Grigoriy Bulatov to raise the flag of the Soviet Union atop the Reichstag building, is unveiled in Almaty.

2015 - The Days of Kazakhstan, organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey and Manisa province municipality, take place in Manis within the Mesir International Festival.

2017 - The Legal Consultative Board is founded under the Astana International Financial Center to promote introducing and implementing principles, norms and precedents of law of England and Wales and formation of the legal base up to standards of the world's leading financial centers.

2019 - A monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova, a glorious daughter of the Kazakh people, is unveiled in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2019 - A granite memorial sign to Kazakhstanis - soldiers of the 314th (Kingisepp) Rifle Division, who broke through the siege of Leningrad, is unveiled in the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad Region, Russia.