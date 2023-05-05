May 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of May.

NAMES

(1896-1979) is a famous actor, one of the founders of the professional national theatrical art, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Tatar Institute in Orenburg.

In 1930-1940 played roles in the movies greatly contributing to the development of the national cinematography.

(1962) is the CEO, Rector of the Buketov Karaganda University.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since August 2020.

(1962) is a Kazakhstani composer and songwriter.

He was born in Kokchetav region (now Akmola region).

On January 17, 2015 the St. Luke's Concert Hall in London for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan and CIS member stated hosted the unique online concert with the London Symphonic Orchestra preforming the works of Yerkesh Shakeyev.

(1968) is the political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent (now Turkestan region) is a graduate of the Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics and the Kazakh State Law University.

(1973) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He took up his recent post in January 2023.

(1977) is the deputy chairman of the legal statistics committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Graduated form the Kazakh Institute of Jurisprudence and International affairs, the Pavlodar agro-industrial college.

Has been appointed in April 2018.