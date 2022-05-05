May 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of May.

NAMES

– famous actor, one of the founders of professional national theatrical art, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR.

He graduated from the Tatar Institute of Education in Orenburg.

– Chairman of the Board, rector of the Astana Medical University.

Born in Kaunas, Lithuania, he graduated from the Kaunas Medical Institute, Moscow Institute of Proctology, took an internship at the Memorial Sloan-Ketting Oncological Center and the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts, University Hospitals AgiaSophia in Athens, Erytheon, and Coimbros in Portugal.

He took up his current post in February 2019.

Nurlan Dulatbekov (1962) – Chairman of the Board – rector of the Buketov Karaganda University.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

– Kazakh composer, songwriter, and author of music to popular modern songs.

He was born in Kokchetavsk region into a family of the first President of the Union of Akyns of Kazakhstan, people’s akyn Koken Shakeev.

Yerkesh Shakeev is the winner of the South Pacific International Song Contest Pacificsongcontest in Australia, holder of the special prize Best European Entry of the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters, holder of the platinum prize Tarlan, winner of the All-Union TV Festival Song of the Year (Moscow) in different years.

On January 17, 2015, London hosted a unique online concert with the famed London Symphonic Orchestra playing the musical works of Yerkesh Shakeev at the St. Luke's concert hall for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan and the CIS countries.

– Chairman of the Board of the Food Contract Corporation National Company.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he graduated from the Plekhanov Russian Economics Academy, Kazakh State Law University.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was Kazakh Agriculture Minister.

He took up his current post in August 2021.

– Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.