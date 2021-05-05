May 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of May.

NAMES

Famous actor, one of the founders of the professional national theatrical art, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR(1896-1979) was born in Kostanay region. He was the graduate of the Tatar Institute in Orenburg. In 1925 was invited as a director of the first professional Kazakh Theater in Kyzyl-Orda. As a director he staged many interesting plays on the stage of the theater. In 1930-1940 he played roles in the movies greatly contributing to the development of the national cinematography.

CEO and rector of the Astana Medical Universitywas born in 1960 in Lithuania. He is the graduate of the Kaunas Medical Institute, Moscow Research Institute of Proctology (PhD) and interned at oncology center at Memorial Sloan-Ketting in New York and Lahey Clinic in Burlington, AgiaSophia University Clinic in Athens, Coimbra Hospital and University Centre in Portugal. He took up his recent post in February 2019.

Chairman of the Board – rector of the Buketov Karaganda Universitywas born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2020 he was the deputy of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation and member of the legislation, legal reforms committee.

Kazakhstani composer and songwriterwas born in 1962 in Kokchetav region (now Akmola region) to the family of the 1president of the Union of akyns of Kazakhstan, people’s akyn Koken Shakeyev. He rose to stardom after winning the republican young talents competition Zhastar dauysy. The same year he joined Arai ensemble. In 1989 he began collaborating with A-Studio music band and that launched his career as a composer. On January 17, 2015 the St. Luke's Concert Hall in London for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan and CIS member stated hosted the unique online concert. The London Symphonic Orchestra preformed the works of Yerkesh Shakeyev.

Agriculture Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1968 in Chimkent (now Turkestan region). He is the graduate of the Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics and the Kazakh State Law University. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

Advisor to the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy, head of the information and analytical support of the Office of the First Presidentwas born in 1973 in Almaty city. He is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He took up his recent post in March 2019.