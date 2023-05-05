May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 5.

1918– Zhas Azamat (Young Citizen) youth organization is set up at the All-Kazakh Congress of Youth which is called to unite the Kazakh youth and protect national interests.

1925– The first edition of Tendik (Equality) newspaper is published in Orenburg.

1986– Aktobe inaugurates the Central Memorial Museum named after Soviet Union Hero Aliya Moldagulova. About 30,000 people visit the museum annually. The Museum holds over 7,000 exhibits.

1991– Tabigat Environmental Union is established. In 2002, the organization is awarded Global – 500 prestigious prize.

2012– Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine join The Day of Climate Consequences international campaign.

2014– Historian of the Columbia University Rafis Abazov invited to Rome to study the archives under the Rome and Alash: Cultural Heritage project finds unknown maps of Kazakhstan.

2014- The ASEAN Member States' Diplomatic Missions set up their committee in Astana. The new structure is called to promote the interaction between Kazakhstan and ASEAN countries.

2017– Seven ancient books are found in mountains near Yenbekshi village of Alakol district, Almaty region. The books published almost 100-200 years ago are kept now in a mosque.

2018– Historical exhibition The Legacy of Yasawi and Turkestan opens in Turkiye.