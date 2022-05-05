May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 5.

DATES

International Day of Protection of Rights of Persons’ with Disabilities is celebrated on May 5. On this day in 1992 persons with disabilities from 17 countries held the first European day of fight for equal rights and against discrimination. Round tables and wide public discussions of disability issues, demonstrations and actions aimed at attracting attention to the most topical issues for persons with disabilities are held.

International Day of the Midwife is celebrated each year on 5 May since 1992 in more than 50 countries.

EVENTS

1918 – The youth organization Zhas azamat is set up at the All-Kazakh Youth Congress.

1925 – The first issue of Tendik newspaper is published in Orenburg.

1986 – The Central Memorial Museum of Soviet Union Hero Aliya Moldagulova is unveiled in Aktobe city.

1991 – The Environmental Union Tabigat is established in Kazakhstan.

2012 – Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine join the global campaign Day of Climate Consequences.

2014 – The unidentified maps of Kazakhstan are discovered in the secret archives of Vatican and the Jesuit order by historian Rafis Abazov invited in Rome to study the archives as part of the Rome and Alash: cultural heritage scientific project.

2014 – The ASEAN Member States' Diplomatic Missions set up the committee in Astana now Nur-Sultan city.

2017 – The article by Nursultan Nazarbayev «The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness» is translated and published in the Turkish weekly newspaper VATAN.

2018 – The exhibition «The Legacy of Yasawi and Turkestan» is held in Turkey.

2019 – Under the support of the History and Cultural Heritage Center I-qazaq and Project Office Rukhani Janghyru the exhibition «The Currency and Reconstruction of the Forgotten Traditions and Customs» takes place.