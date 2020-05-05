May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 5.

EVENTS

1986 - Central Memorial Museum named after Hero of Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is unveiled in Aktobe. Around 30,000 people visit it every year. The holdings of the Museum contain over 7,000 exhibits. A branch of the Museum was opened in the village of Aliya Moldagulova - Alibaisay, Kobda municipality.

1991 - Tabigat Ecological Union is established in Kazakhstan. Mels Yeleussizov was the Chairman of the Union. In 2002, the Ecological Union was awarded the Global-500 prize. 2011 - A ceremony of laying a capsule with soil from Rzhev city is held in the Alley of Heroes in Aktobe. 10,000 soldiers from the 100th and 101st separate rifle brigades died in fierce battles near Rzhev in 1942. As is known, these brigades were formed in 1941 in Aktobe and Almaty. Both brigades lost up to 80% of soldiers in the first week.

2012 - Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine joined the Climate Impacts Day global campaign.

2012 - Commemorative banknote of Kazakhstan with a nominal value of 1,000 tenge with a depiction of ancient Turkic commander Kul Tigin won in the nomination ‘The Best IBNS Banknote 2013'.

2014 - Rafis Abazov, a historian of Columbia University, invited to Rome for studying archival materials under the ‘Rome and Alash: Cultural Heritage' project, discovered unknown maps of Kazakhstan in secret archives of Vatican and Society of Jesus.

2014 - Diplomatic missions of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states establish their committee in Astana. The committee was set up to promote cooperation between ASEAN and Kazakhstan.

2017 - VATAN daily newspaper translated into Turkish and published the article by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev The Course towards the Future: Kazakhstan's Identity Modernization. The newspaper was founded on September 2, 2002.

2018 - «Heritage of Yassawi and Turkistan» historical exhibition is opened in Turkey. The exhibition displayed the hikmets (a book of sayings) by Hoja Ahmed Yassawi and Kul Azim, written approximately in 1845, the original version of «Diwan-i Hikmet» book of wisdom, Suleyman Bakırgani's «Diwan», manuscripts written in Turkic and devoted to Hoja Ahmed Yassawi «Bustanul Muhibbin», and over 100 paintings which reflect the historical and holy places of the region.