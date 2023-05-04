Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 4. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of May.

NAMES

photo

Ospankhan Aubakirov (1934-1986) is a Kazakh writer, satirist and translator.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Almaty State Conservatoire. Authored many novels and stories.

photo

Gennady Zenchenko (1937-2016) is a founder and director of Zenchenko & Co. limited partnership, hero of labour of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Urankhayev (1965) is a Governor of Abai region.

Born in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Kazakh Finance and Economy Institute.

Has been acting since June 2022.

photo

Jamilya Serkebayeva (1970) is a violinist, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Monte-Carlo International Festival, and member of the New York Jazz Association.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Baiseitova Republican College and the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

photo

Aliya Moldabekova (1976) is a Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has been appointed to the post in December 2019.

photo

Indira Mamasheva (1977) is a deputy chief of staff of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been acting since 2022.

photo

Rinat Karimov (1982) is a prosecutor of Kostanay city.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Kostanay Social Academy.

Has been serving since June 2022.


