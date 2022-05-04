May 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of May.

NAMES

– Kazakh writer, satiric, and translator.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Almaty State Conservatory.

Between 1958 and 1976, she worked at the Kazakh Philharmonic and for Ara – Shmel magazine.

He authored a number of satiric stories, poems, and comedies, and translated the works of Aziz Nesin, Branislav Nušić, and so on into the Kazakh language.

– Kazakh organizer of agricultural production, labor hero of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Petropavlovsk College of Agricultural Mechanization, Petropavlovsk Pedagogical Institute.

In 1968, he worked as a manager of the Soviet District Association Kazselkhoztechnika. In 1973, he was Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Soviet District Council of People’s Deputies. In 1976, he was Director of the Novonikolskoye sovkhoz. He took the position of the Director-General of the Novonikolskoye Association of Renters and Zenchenko and company limited partnership in 1992 and 1997, respectively.

– violinist, honored worker of Kazakhstan, winner of the diplomat «The First Violin» at the International Festival in Monte Carlo, member of the Jazz association in New York.

Born in Alma-Ata city, she graduated from the Baisseitova Republican College, Kurmangzy Almaty State Conservatory.

Her repertoire includes the plays of the world and domestic musical classics, contemporary composers, and the works of the Renaissance era and modern times.

Zhamilya Serkebayeva toured the USA, France, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Romania, Monaco, Singapore, and the CIS countries.

At the 28th International Festival in Monte Carlo, she received the special prize and the diploma «The Best Violinist» in 2004.

– Deputy Chairwoman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

She took up her current post in December 2019.

– Deputy Head of the Office of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

She was appointed to her current post in February 2022.