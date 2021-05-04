May 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of May.

NAMES

Kazakh writer, satirist and translator Ospankhan AUBAKIROV was born in 1934 in Almaty region. He was a graduate of the Almaty State Conservatory. He authored many novels and stories. The writer passed away in 1986.





Hero of Labour of Kazakhstan, founder and director of Zenchenko & Co. limited partnership Gennady ZENCHENKO was born (1937-2016) in North Kazakhstan region. The products of the dairy company Zenchenko headed are still popular among Kazakhstanis.





Violinist, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, Laureate of Monte-Carlo International Festival, member of New York Jazz Association Jamilya SERKEBAYEVA was born in 1970. She is a graduate of the Baiseitova Republican College and the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. Throughout her professional career, Ms Serkebayeva toured many countries, including the U.S., France, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Monaco, Singapore and more.





Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aliya MOLDABEKOVA was born in Almaty city in 1976. She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. She was appointed to the post in December 2019 after serving at the many for many years.



