    May 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    4 May 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 4.

    DATES

    The International Firefighters Day is celebrated every year on May 4 to recognize and honor the sacrifices of firefighters who risk their lives for others.

    Anti-Bullying Day aka Pink T-Shirt Day is observed on May 4. It is an official day to stand up to bullying.

    EVENTS

    1939 – At the initiative of the seven composers – Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Vasily Velikanov, Latif Khamedi, Boris Yerzakovich, Sergei Shabelsky the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan is set up.

    2012 – The solemn ceremony of opening of the Embassy of Estonia takes place in Astana city.

    2014 – The film about the famed commander – First Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, General Sagadat Nurmagambetov is created under the support of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    2015 – A memorial plaque in honor of Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev is opened in Almaty.

    2017 – The 65-day scientific expedition «In the footsteps of the ancestors» begins.

    2018 – The intern of the Marat Osspanov West Kazakhstan Medical University Gulnaz Adilova wins a scholarship from the World Organization of Family Doctors.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

