May 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Historical events for the 4th of May.

DATES

The International Firefighters Day is celebrated every year on May 4 to recognize and honor the sacrifices of firefighters who risk their lives for others.

Anti-Bullying Day aka Pink T-Shirt Day is observed on May 4. It is an official day to stand up to bullying.

EVENTS

1939 – At the initiative of the seven composers – Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Vasily Velikanov, Latif Khamedi, Boris Yerzakovich, Sergei Shabelsky the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan is set up.

2012 – The solemn ceremony of opening of the Embassy of Estonia takes place in Astana city.

2014 – The film about the famed commander – First Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, General Sagadat Nurmagambetov is created under the support of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.

2015 – A memorial plaque in honor of Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev is opened in Almaty.

2017 – The 65-day scientific expedition «In the footsteps of the ancestors» begins.

2018 – The intern of the Marat Osspanov West Kazakhstan Medical University Gulnaz Adilova wins a scholarship from the World Organization of Family Doctors.