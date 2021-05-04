May 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 4.

EVENTS

1939 - The Kazakhstan Composers’ Union is formed at the initiative of composers Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Vassily Velikanov, Latif Khamidi, Boris Yerzakovich, and Sergey Shabelsky.

2012 - The Republic of Estonia opens its embassy in Astana. The embassy is inaugurated to support economic relations and step up foreign policy cooperation between the two nations.

2013 - A unique avenue is created in honor of the fiftieth patient who has had a heart transplant at the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center in the capital of Kazakhstan. The alley is located next to the center.

2014 - A film about a renowned military commander and Army General Sagadat Nurmagambetov, the first Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, is made with the support from the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. At the age of 21, Sagadat Nurmagambetov is awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for his courage and heroism in the combat missions in Poland during the World War II.

2015 – A memorial plaque in honor of Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev (1924-1988) who was the first soldier to raise the Soviet Union's flag atop the Reichstag building in 1945 is held in Almaty city.

2017 - Kazakh scientists embark on a 65-day expedition «Following the Footsteps of Ancestors» to such countries as Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Slovenia, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Italy, France, Hungary, and the Vatican.

2017 – Kazakhstanis held captive at the concentration camps of the Nazi Germany during the WWII receive a €2,500-compensation from the German Government.

2019 – An exhibition of unique military artefacts ‘Things between life and death’ is unveiled at the Karaganda regional historical museum.