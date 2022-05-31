Go to the main site
    May 31. Today's Birthdays

    31 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of May, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Nurzhan Kelenderov (1976) - Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.

    Born in Zhambul region, he graduated from the Zhambyl Technological Institute of Light and Food Industry.

    He was appointed to his current post in February 2022.

    Mikhail Grishko (1987) – Vice President of Central Securities Depository JSC.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Between 2015 and 2017, he worked as a head of the forecasting unit of the information technology department of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC. In 2017 and 2018, he was deputy chairman of the Board of the Securities Single Register JSC.

    He took up his recent post in January 2019.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
