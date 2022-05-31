Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 31. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 May 2022, 08:00
May 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Nurzhan Kelenderov (1976) - Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.

Born in Zhambul region, he graduated from the Zhambyl Technological Institute of Light and Food Industry.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2022.

photo

Mikhail Grishko (1987) – Vice President of Central Securities Depository JSC.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Between 2015 and 2017, he worked as a head of the forecasting unit of the information technology department of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC. In 2017 and 2018, he was deputy chairman of the Board of the Securities Single Register JSC.

He took up his recent post in January 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022