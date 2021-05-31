May 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of May, Kazinform reports.

Mikhail Grishko (1987) – Vice President of Central Securities Depository JSC.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Between 2015 and 2017, he worked as a head of the forecasting unit of the information technology department of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC. In 2017 and 2018, he was deputy chairman of the Board of the Securities Single Register JSC.

He took up his recent post in January 2019.