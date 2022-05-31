May 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 31.

DATES

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions and Famine was establishedby the Presidential decree of April 5, 1997 No.3443 is marked annually on May 31 since 1997.

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed around the world every year on May 31.

EVENTS

1925 – The first Congress of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan is held in Kyzylorda city.

2001 – The Treaty on the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union takes effect.

2002 – Then President Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the stele to the victims of the political repressions in the village of Zhanazhol.

2005 – The Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President is set by merging the Public Service Academy under the Kazakh President, Court Academy under the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan and transferring the functions of the Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

2007 – The opening ceremony of the Political Representations Victims Memorial Museum Complex ALZHIR in the village of Akmol, Tselinograd district, Akmola region, takes place.

2011 – The photo-exhibition about Kazakhstan marking 20 years of independence and Kazakh-Turkish relations is opened in Istanbul.

2011 – The opening of the history museum in the building of the former Karlag Office in the village of Dolinka takes place on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions.

2016 – Kazakhstani Yerzhan Kulibayev receives the excellence award in the String Instruments nomination at the first Manhattan Music international contest in New York.

2017 – Kazakhstan joins the Education Committee of the OECD.

2017 – The largest electronic database of the victims of political repressions is launched in Kazakhstan.

2018 – The commemorative plaques to Iranians and Czechs – the victims of repressions – are unveiled at the Spaask Memorial Complex in Karaganda region.

2018 – The International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center is set up in Kazakhstan.



