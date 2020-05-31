May 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 31.

EVENTS

1925 – The first congress of trade unions of Kazakhstan takes place in Kyzylorda.

2001 – The treaty on the establishment of the EurAsEC enters into force.

2002 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils an obelisk honoring the victims of political repressions.

2005 – The Public Administration Academy under the President of Kazakhstan is founded by way of merger of the Civil Service Academy under the Kazakh President, Law Academy at the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan and transfer of functions of the Diplomatic Academy to the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

2007 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends an opening ceremony of the ALZHIR, a memorial and museum complex in memory of victims of political repressions in Akmol village.

2011 – A photo exhibition dated to the 20th anniversary of independence and establishment of Kazakhstan-Turkey relations unveils in Istanbul.

2012 – Astana holds a solemn opening of the monumental sculpture composition The Wall of Sorrow to honor the victims of famine of 1932-1933.

2017 – Kazakhstan joins the OECD’s education committee.

2017 – Kazakhstan launches the biggest e-database of victims of political repressions.

2018 – Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, association of national sports of Kazakhstan and UNESCO‟s Ad Hoc Advisory Committee on Traditional Sports and Games sign a trilateral memo of cooperation.

2018 – Kazakhstan opens the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects.

2019 – A monument to Abai opens in Karkaralinsk.



