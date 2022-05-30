May 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

(1908-1997) – is a Kazakh musician, music scholar, composer, corresponding member of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan, honored artist of Kazakhstan, collector of Kazakh musical folklore.

Since 1931 he collected Kazakh music folklore pieces and recorded around 2,500 songs and published collections. Authored works about Kazakh music.

(1951) is a President of the Academy of Teachers’ Training Sciences of Kazakhstan. Born in Semey city is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, postgraduate studies at the Almaty Energy Institute and Technische Universität Ilmenau.

Has been working since 2004.

Yerlik Taizhanov (1960) – is a Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the International Affairs, Defense, and Security Committee.

Born in North Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry, and higher courses at the USSR National Security Committee.

Has been serving since January 2021.

(1979) is the first Kazakh conductor heading the European orchestras, winner of several European contests of conductors, and merited worker of the art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Baisseitova Musical College, Vienna University of Music and Stage Arts, Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

He started his career at the Astana Symphony Orchestra as a head conductor.

Dana Zhunusova (1985) is a Kazakh PM’s advisor.

Born in Akmola city (today’s Nur-Sultan) is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, International Business Academy, European University.

Has been appointed in June 2020.