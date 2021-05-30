May 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of May, Kazinform reports.

Boris Yerzakovich (1908-1997) – a Kazakh musician, musicologist, composer, member-correspondent of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan, honored artist of Kazakhstan, collector of Kazakh musical folklore, author of works about Kazakh music.

Throughout his career he recorded around 2,500 songs and published a number of collections.









Askarbek Kussaiov (1951) – the President of the Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semey city, he graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, competed postgraduate studies at the Almaty Energy Institute and Technische Universität Ilmenau.

Between 2001 and 2003 he worked as President of the Altynsarin Kazakh Academy of Education. In 2003 and 2004, he was Professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Yerlik Taizhanov (1960) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry, higher courses on training leadership and operational staff in the fight against organized crimes of the USSR National Security Committee





Alan Buribayev (1979) – the first Kazakh conductor, head of the European orchestras, winner of several European contests of conductors, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Baiseitova Musical College, Vienna University of Music and Stage Arts, Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

His career began at the Astana Symphony Orchestra as a head conductor. Between 2004 and 2007, he worked as a general musical conductor of the Meiningen State Opera of Southern Thuringia. In 2006 and 2011, he worked as a head conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the city of Norrköping and Brabant orchestra (Netherlands). In 2010, he joined the National Symphony Orchestra of Radio and Television of Ireland as a music supervisor. Since 2015 he has been working as a head conductor at the Astana Opera Theatre and conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Osaki, Japan.

Dana Zhunusova (1985) – the Kazakh PM’s advisor in entrepreneurship.

Born in Akmola city, she graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, got her master’s from the International Business Academy under the Europe University’s program.



