    May 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 May 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 30.

    EVENTS

    1953 –The Dudar ai opera is presented for the first time on the stage of the Kazakh Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

    2000 – Kazakhstan’s first rock-opera Takyr dedicated to the Aral Sea problem is premiered in the Republic Palace in Almaty.

    2003 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the statue to prominent Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Saint-Petersburg, Russia.

    2009– The Kymyzmuryndyk festival is held in Almaty city to celebrate the 6,000-year history of kumis – a Kazakh national drink.

    2011– The AN-124 Ruslan aircraft transporting Kazakhstan’s satellite KazSat-2 from Moscow to the Baikonur Cosmodrome lands at the Yubileiniy airport at 04.35pm local time.

    2015– The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in the Turkish city of Mersin.

    2017– President of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation Zhanat Tusupbekov wins the elections for Vice President of the International Weightlifting Federation by a landslide.

    2022 –Internarial chess grandmaster and President of the Chess Federation of Almaty Zhansaya Abdumalik announces her team OSG Baden-Baden’s win in the women's Bundesliga (Germany).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

