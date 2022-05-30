Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 May 2022, 07:00
May 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 30.

EVENTS

1953 – Dudar-ai opera is premiered at the Kazakh Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

1995 – The Modern Ballet studio opens in Taraz.

2003 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates the statue to prominent Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Saint-Petersburg, Russia.

2009 – The Kymyzmuryndyk Festival takes place in Almaty city to mark the 6,000-year history of kymyz.

2011 – Kazakhstan’s satellite KazSat-2 arrives at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2012 – Kazakh Bibimaryam Omarova wins 1st place at the international children’s contest Happy Childhood held in Los Angeles.

2015 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens Mersin, Türkiye.

2017 – Kazakh Weightlifting Federation P resident Zhanat Tusupbekov is elected one of the Vice Presidents of the International Weightlifting Federation.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev