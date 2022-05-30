May 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 30.
EVENTS
1953 – Dudar-ai opera is premiered at the Kazakh Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.
1995 – The Modern Ballet studio opens in Taraz.
2003 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates the statue to prominent Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Saint-Petersburg, Russia.
2009 – The Kymyzmuryndyk Festival takes place in Almaty city to mark the 6,000-year history of kymyz.
2011 – Kazakhstan’s satellite KazSat-2 arrives at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
2012 – Kazakh Bibimaryam Omarova wins 1st place at the international children’s contest Happy Childhood held in Los Angeles.
2015 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens Mersin, Türkiye.
2017 – Kazakh Weightlifting Federation P resident Zhanat Tusupbekov is elected one of the Vice Presidents of the International Weightlifting Federation.