May 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 30.





EVENTS





1995 – Modern Ballet is opened by Taraz choreographer, dancer Gabi Ismailov. It is open to children and adults.

2000 – Almaty hosts the premier of the first Kazakh rock-opera-ballet Takyr devoted to the problems of Aral Sea.

2003 – Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils in Saint Petersburg a monument to great Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev.

2006 – A presentation of the collection of memoirs of well-known Kazakh translator Khassen Uzdenbayev takes places in Almaty.

2009 – Almaty welcomes Kymyzmuryndyk festival to celebrate 6,000 -year-long history of kumys.

2011 – AN-124 Ruslan aircraft carrying Kazsat 2 , Kazakhstani’s space satellite, lands at Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2012 – Well-known Kazakh biker Dmitry Petrukhin presens the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan his bike he travelled around 80 countries of the world on, the State Flag and collection of photos and the map.

2012 – The IV Congress of the leaders of the world and traditional religions takes place.

2013 – Participants of the international music festival devoted to Kurmangazy works, are included into the Kazakhstani analog of the Guinness World Records.

2015 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Mersin city, Turkey.

2018 – The Motherland of Dimash itinerary is launched under the Dimash Tour project. It runs through Almaty, Aktobe, and Astana.

2019 – Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the title of the Honorary Senator.