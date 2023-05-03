Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 3. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of May.

NAMES

Gani Kassymov (1950) is a member of the Council of Senators under Kazakh Senate, a leading political figure of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Atyrau. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He served as a deputy of the Kazakh Senate from 2007 till 2013. Since September 2019, he serves as a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.


Mikhail Bortnik (1960) is a member of the Supreme Chamber of Auditors of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute and the Central Asian University. Has been acting since November 2022.





Yernat Mukhamadiyev (1988) is a chief of staff of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

Born in Zhambyl region isa graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Cambridge, Oxford.

Has been acting since February 2021.


