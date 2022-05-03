May 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of May.

NAMES

Member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, prominent politician and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gani KASSYMOV was born in 1950 in Atyrau city. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Throughout his career, he held many notable posts at the Kazakh SSR Foreign Ministry. He was deputy of the Kazakh Senate from 2007 till 2013. He joined the Council of Senators in September 2019.

Member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Mikhail BORTNIK was born in 1960 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute and the Central Asian University. Throughout his career he served as the deputy akim (mayor) of Aktau city and the deputy governor of Mangistau region. Bortnik joined the Kazakh Parliament in January 2012 and was a member of the Committee for Economic policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2020.

Head of the Office of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yernat MUKHAMADIYEV was born in 1988 in Taraz city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the University of Cambridge. Prior to taking up his recent post in February 2021, he was an inspector of the Secretariat of the Head of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

