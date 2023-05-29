Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 29. Today's Birthdays

29 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Plenipotentiary representative of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Plenipotentiary Representatives Committee of the governments of the heads of state – members of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research Yergazy KENZHIN was born in 1961 in Semipalatinsk (present-day East Kazakhstan region). He is a graduate of the Tomsk Polytechnic Institute. He works as the General Director of the Nuclear Physics Institute republican state enterprise of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo

First deputy of the Prosecutor of Almaty region Rashid AMIROV was born in 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

photo

President of Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC Roman ROMANOV was born in 1976 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his career, he worked for the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, PricewaterhouseCoopers company and more. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2018.

photo

Deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city Aibek SATTIBAYEV was born in 1987 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the University of Essex. He took up the post in July 2020.
