Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of May, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Yergazy Kenzhin (1961) is the Kazakh Government Plenipotentiary to the Committee of Plenipotentiaries of the Governments of the Member States of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research.

    Born in today’s East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Tomsk Polytechnic Institute.

    Throughout his career, he worked at research centres.

    Rashid Amirov (1976) is the 1st deputy prosecutor of Almaty region.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

    Has been acting since September 2019.

    Roman Romanov (1976) is the CEO of Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

    Has been appointed to the post in March 2018.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    5 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary