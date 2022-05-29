May 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

(1961) is the Kazakh Government Plenipotentiary to the Committee of Plenipotentiaries of the Governments of the Member States of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research.

Born in today’s East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Tomsk Polytechnic Institute.

Throughout his career, he worked at research centres.

(1976) is the 1deputy prosecutor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since September 2019.

(1976) is the CEO of Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2018.