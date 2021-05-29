May 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Mountain climber, Candidate of Science (Geography), one of the first ‘Snow leopards’ of Kazakhstan, champion and winner of multiple championships of the Soviet Union and USSR Armed Forces Viktor POPOV was born in 1940 in the Moscow Region (the Russian Federation). He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now – the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). During his career, he served as the Vice President and Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Alpinism Federation and worked for the Geography Institute of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Popov led expeditions to all 7,000-m peaks of the Soviet Union. He passed away in 2003.

President of Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC Roman ROMANOV was born in 1976 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his career, he worked for the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, PricewaterhouseCoopers company and more. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2018.

