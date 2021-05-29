Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 May 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of May, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Mountain climber, Candidate of Science (Geography), one of the first ‘Snow leopards’ of Kazakhstan, champion and winner of multiple championships of the Soviet Union and USSR Armed Forces Viktor POPOV was born in 1940 in the Moscow Region (the Russian Federation). He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now – the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). During his career, he served as the Vice President and Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Alpinism Federation and worked for the Geography Institute of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Popov led expeditions to all 7,000-m peaks of the Soviet Union. He passed away in 2003.

    President of Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC Roman ROMANOV was born in 1976 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his career, he worked for the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, PricewaterhouseCoopers company and more. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2018.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region