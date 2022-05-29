May 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 29.

EVENTS

1891 – The military fortification Ak-Tobe located on top of the two hills is officially recognized a city and renamed into Aktubinsk.

1996 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with former Prime Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong and Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew to hold talks as part of his visit to the country. The sides signed an agreement on air service between the two states.

2007 – The SCO signs the Law on mutual assistance to the member countries.

2012 – Kazakhstan suggests including aitys and making of a yurt and its decorations into the list of the UNESCO cultural heritage.

2014 – The Treaty on the foundation of the Eurasian Economic Union is signed at the Independence Palace in Astana. It symbolizes the start of a new stage of the development of the Eurasian integration.

2017 – Kazakhstan's Astana Polo Club and Almaty Polo Club win big at the Munich Polo Cup 2017 and Munchin Gold Cup 2017, respectively.

2017 – An official presentation of the book by Manitoba University Prof. Frank Albo «Astana: Architecture, Myth and Destiny» is held in Canada. The book claimed the bestseller status.

201 7– The Kazakh scientific expedition In the footsteps of ancestors arrives in Azerbaijan to explore migration of Kazakhs and Turks worldwide, meet the descendants of ancient Turks, Kipchaks.

2018 – An exhibition featuring archeological artifacts opens at the Eurasian National University.

2019 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the status of the Honored Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

2021 – The International Animated Films Festival Bahia in Brazil awards the Bapalan TV Channel of Kazakhstan the Best Soundtrack awards.



