May 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 29.

EVENTS

1981 – A military fortification on two hills Ak-Tobe is officially announced a city and was renamed as Aktyubinsk. Later the city joined Turgai region. On March 10, 1932 Aktyubinsk became the center of Aktobe region. On March 11, 1999 the city was renamed as Aktobe, as per a presidential decree.

1996 - As part of the official visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Singapore, negotiations were held with the Prime Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong, and Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew. An agreement on air traffic between the two states was signed. 2007 – Law On Mutual Support among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States is signed.

2012 - Kazakhstan submits a proposal to include aitys and yurt constriction and its decoration to the list of the UNESCO Cultural Heritage.

2013 - POSCO scholarships are awarded at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. POSCO fund grants scholarships to the best students of 12 universities in 10 countries of Asia.

2014 - A treaty on building the Eurasian Economic Union is signed at the Palace of Independence in Astana marking the beginning of the brand new stage of development of integration on the Eurasian space. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus signed the document.

2017 - Astana Polo Club and Almaty Polo Club teams win Munich Polo Cup 2017 Munich Gold Cup 2017 held in Munich, Germany.

2017 - An official presentation of Astana: Architecture, Myth & Destiny book written by Frank Albo, professor at University of Manitoba, stirs great interest in Canada. The first 4,500 copies were completely sold out.

2017 - The Kazakh scientific expedition Babalar izimen (in the footsteps of ancestors) arrives in Azerbaijan. Its aim is to trace and explore the footsteps of migrants of the Kazakhs and Turks the worldwide, and get acquainted with descendants of ancient Huns, Turks and Cumans. The expedition is organized by the Sagadat Nurmagambetov international charity fund.

2018 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University hosts an exhibition of archaeological artifacts dating back to the epochs of Saks, Huns, Turks and Kazakh Khanate.

2019 - By the decision of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, the First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the status of Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.







