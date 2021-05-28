Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 28. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 May 2021, 08:00
May 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of May, Kazinform reports.

photo

Yestai Berkimbaiuly (1868-1946) – a composer, merited worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, singer, akyn, improviser, one of the first members of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akkol village, Ekibastuz district, Pavlodar region.

Yestai Berkimbaiuly was famous for his song Khorlan, the melody of which was used in Birzhan and Sara and Er Targyn operas, at kobyz concerts with Shabelsk and Shargorodsk orchestras. In 1939, the dramatic poem Kholygaiyn was written based on the motives of the song.

photo

Amankeldi Sadanov (1951) – Director General of the Scientific and Production Center of Microbiology and Virology.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Gogol Kyzylorda Pedagogical Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Kazakh Research Institute of Agriculture and Plant growing of the Lenin All-Union Agricultural Sciences Academy, got his PhD from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

His professional life began as a researcher at the Microbiology and Virology Institute of the Kazakh SSR Science Academy and a head of the Microbiology Laboratory in 1982.

Between 2002 and 2004 he worked as a Deputy Director General for scientific work at the National Biotechnology Center of Kazakhstan. In 2004 and 2010, he was Director General of the Biological Research Center of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana