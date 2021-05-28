May 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of May, Kazinform reports.

– a composer, merited worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, singer, akyn, improviser, one of the first members of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akkol village, Ekibastuz district, Pavlodar region.

Yestai Berkimbaiuly was famous for his song Khorlan, the melody of which was used in Birzhan and Sara and Er Targyn operas, at kobyz concerts with Shabelsk and Shargorodsk orchestras. In 1939, the dramatic poem Kholygaiyn was written based on the motives of the song.

– Director General of the Scientific and Production Center of Microbiology and Virology.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Gogol Kyzylorda Pedagogical Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Kazakh Research Institute of Agriculture and Plant growing of the Lenin All-Union Agricultural Sciences Academy, got his PhD from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

His professional life began as a researcher at the Microbiology and Virology Institute of the Kazakh SSR Science Academy and a head of the Microbiology Laboratory in 1982.

Between 2002 and 2004 he worked as a Deputy Director General for scientific work at the National Biotechnology Center of Kazakhstan. In 2004 and 2010, he was Director General of the Biological Research Center of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.