Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 May 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 28.

    DATES

    International Day of Action for Women's Health or International Women's Health Day is observed each year on May 28. EVENTS1998 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and ex-CEO of LG Electronics John Koo open the LG Electronics Almaty Kazakhstan plant. 2005 - The 40-minute documentary Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev. Storming the Reichstag by Adil Medetbayev is shot at the Amanat studio under the support of the International Fund for Cultural Preservation. 2009 - The official opening of the memorial to the Kazakh soldier Sherniyaz Ayaganov died in 1944 during the Second World War takes place in the village of Brătulești, Strunga commune, Iași County. 2018 - Duisebai Smaiyl wins the 87kg gold at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 2019 - The UN hosts the Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium themed Predict, Protect, Prevent for the first time in Nur-Sultan. 2021 - The first Quran in the ancient Turkic language is presented in Turkestan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year