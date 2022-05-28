May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 28.

DATES

International Day of Action for Women's Health or International Women's Health Day is observed each year on May 28.

EVENTS

1998 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and ex-CEO of LG Electronics John Koo open the LG Electronics Almaty Kazakhstan plant.

2005 - The 40-minute documentary Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev. Storming the Reichstag by Adil Medetbayev is shot at the Amanat studio under the support of the International Fund for Cultural Preservation.

2009 - The official opening of the memorial to the Kazakh soldier Sherniyaz Ayaganov died in 1944 during the Second World War takes place in the village of Brătulești, Strunga commune, Iași County.

2018 - Duisebai Smaiyl wins the 87kg gold at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

2019 - The UN hosts the Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium themed Predict, Protect, Prevent for the first time in Nur-Sultan.

2021 - The first Quran in the ancient Turkic language is presented in Turkestan.