May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 May 2021, 07:00
May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 28.

EVENTS

1869 – A military fortification ‘Ak-tobe’ is formed. During the Soviet period it is renamed into Aktyubinsk. In March 1999 its historical name – Aktobe – is restored.

1993 - The Ordabasy National Historical Cultural and Nature Reserve is established in South Kazakhstan region to eternize the memory of Tole Bi, Kazybek Bi, and Aiteke bi, their role in uniting the Kazakh people, preserving statehood, and to attach great importance to the historical events occurred in the area.

1998 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and CEO of LG Electronics Corporation John Koo officially open the LG Electronics Almaty Kazakhstan Factory.
2005 - Kazakh filmmaker Adil Medetbayev with the help of Amanat studio films 40-minute «Rakhimzhan Qoshqarbaev. Storming the Reichstag» documentary.
2009 - The Memorial to Kazakh soldier Sherniyaz Ayaganov, who was killed in 1944 during World War II, is unveiled in the Romanian village of Bratulest.
2012 - The groundbreaking ceremony of the Monument of Gratitude to the Kazakh People «Qazaq Khalkyna Myn Alghys» («A Thousand Thanks to the Kazakh People») is held at the foot of Mount Bastobe.
2018 - Kazakhstan's Duissebai Smaiyl (in the U87 kg weight category) clinches gold at the Asian Taekwondo Championships held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

2019 – Nur-Sultan hosts the first UN symposium on technology partnerships for peacekeeping titled «Predict, Protect, Prevent».


