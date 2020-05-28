Go to the main site
    May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 May 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 28.

    EVENTS

    1998 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and CEO of LG Electronics Corporation John Koo officially open the LG Electronics Almaty Kazakhstan Factory.

    2005 - Kazakh filmmaker Adil Medetbayev creates «Rakhimzhan Qoshqarbaev. Storming the Reichstag» documentary.

    2009 - The Memorial to Kazakh soldier Sherniyaz Ayaganov, who was killed in 1944 during World War II, is unveiled in the Romanian village of Bratulest.

    2018 - Kazakhstan's Duissebay Smaiyl (U87 kg weight class) strikes gold at the Asian Taekwondo Championships hosted by Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

    2019 – Nur-Sultan hosts the first UN symposium on technology partnerships for peacekeeping «Predict, Protect, Prevent».

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
