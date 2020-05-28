Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 May 2020, 07:00
May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 28.

EVENTS

1998 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and CEO of LG Electronics Corporation John Koo officially open the LG Electronics Almaty Kazakhstan Factory.

2005 - Kazakh filmmaker Adil Medetbayev creates «Rakhimzhan Qoshqarbaev. Storming the Reichstag» documentary.

2009 - The Memorial to Kazakh soldier Sherniyaz Ayaganov, who was killed in 1944 during World War II, is unveiled in the Romanian village of Bratulest.

2018 - Kazakhstan's Duissebay Smaiyl (U87 kg weight class) strikes gold at the Asian Taekwondo Championships hosted by Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

2019 – Nur-Sultan hosts the first UN symposium on technology partnerships for peacekeeping «Predict, Protect, Prevent».


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev