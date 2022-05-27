Go to the main site
    May 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of May, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Myrzatai Zholdassbekov (1937) - Kazakh Statesman, public figure, literary scholar, turkologist, academician, PhD, Professor.

    Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

    Myrzatai Zholdassbekov is the author of a number of works as well as fundamental research works.

    Viktor Malinovskyi (1956) - member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow State University, and Institute for Design Problems in Microelectronics under the Kazakh State University.

    He took up his current post in August 2007.


