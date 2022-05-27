Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 27. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 May 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Myrzatai Zholdassbekov (1937) - Kazakh Statesman, public figure, literary scholar, turkologist, academician, PhD, Professor.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

Myrzatai Zholdassbekov is the author of a number of works as well as fundamental research works.

photo

Viktor Malinovskyi (1956) - member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow State University, and Institute for Design Problems in Microelectronics under the Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in August 2007.


