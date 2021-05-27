Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 27. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of May, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani statesman, public figure, writer and scientist Myrzatai ZHOLDASBEKOV was born in 1937 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kazakh State University. Throughout his career, he was the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Adviser to the President of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Iran. He also served as the rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, rector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and director of the Presidential Cultural Center. Since 2012, he has been serving as the director of the Research Center for Korkyt’s heritage.

Member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleksander MALINOVSKY was born in 1956 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, Malinovsky worked as the judge of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, vice rector of the Judicial Academy and held many notable posts. He joined the Constitutional Council in his recent post in August 2007.
