Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 May 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 27.

    EVENTS

    1999 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the Law ratifying the Agreement on the eternal friendship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    2009 – The book ‘Kayum Mukhamedkhanov: the fate and Karlag’ based on the documents of the 1930s and 1950s and telling the most tragic period in the country’s history – the Stalin repressions illustrated through the fate of the generations: father Mukhamedkhan Seitkulov and son Kayum Mukhamedkhanov is issued.

    2016- The National Geographic members meet with Fazila Zhanaltai the photo of whom was on the cover of the magazine in 1954. She was asked to visit the presentation of the magazine’s Kazakh edition.

    2018– The Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture opens at the National Library of the Chuvash Republic.

    2020– The State Economic Growth Recovery Commission under the Kazakh President is established.

    2021 – The unique oriental bazaar is discovered following the excavations of ancient Turkestan. It is the first late-medieval oriental bazaar found in Kazakhstan’s territory with a large area and well-preserved planning.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Carbon neutrality for Kazakhstan is not a dream, it is possible – EBRD Director in Kazakhstan
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's role is to promote a more equilibrate socioeconomic situation in Central Asia – Tiberio Graziani
    2 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's speech at the Plenary Session of Astana International Forum
    3 President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    4 Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    5 Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso