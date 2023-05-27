Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 May 2023, 07:00
May 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 27.

EVENTS

1999 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the Law ratifying the Agreement on the eternal friendship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

2009 – The book ‘Kayum Mukhamedkhanov: the fate and Karlag’ based on the documents of the 1930s and 1950s and telling the most tragic period in the country’s history – the Stalin repressions illustrated through the fate of the generations: father Mukhamedkhan Seitkulov and son Kayum Mukhamedkhanov is issued.

2016- The National Geographic members meet with Fazila Zhanaltai the photo of whom was on the cover of the magazine in 1954. She was asked to visit the presentation of the magazine’s Kazakh edition.

2018– The Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture opens at the National Library of the Chuvash Republic.

2020– The State Economic Growth Recovery Commission under the Kazakh President is established.

2021 – The unique oriental bazaar is discovered following the excavations of ancient Turkestan. It is the first late-medieval oriental bazaar found in Kazakhstan’s territory with a large area and well-preserved planning.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan, S Korea ink memo of cooperation for 2023-24
Kazakhstan, S Korea ink memo of cooperation for 2023-24
Branch of SEOULTECH’s AI Department may appear in Kazakhstan
Branch of SEOULTECH’s AI Department may appear in Kazakhstan
Spanish Secretary of State for Trade: bilateral trade between Kazakhstan, Spain surpasses pre-pandemic level
Spanish Secretary of State for Trade: bilateral trade between Kazakhstan, Spain surpasses pre-pandemic level
Fukushima inspection team says additional analysis needed for conclusion
Fukushima inspection team says additional analysis needed for conclusion
UAE invested some USD 420 mln in Kazakhstan in 2022
UAE invested some USD 420 mln in Kazakhstan in 2022
President Tokayev meets with Writers’ Union Chairman Mereke Kulkenov
President Tokayev meets with Writers’ Union Chairman Mereke Kulkenov
Millennia-old settlement site found in northwest China’s Shaanxi
Millennia-old settlement site found in northwest China’s Shaanxi
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats Zheng Qinwen to reach French Open 3rd round
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats Zheng Qinwen to reach French Open 3rd round
PM eyes Japan’s child care budget boost of about 3.5 tril. yen
PM eyes Japan’s child care budget boost of about 3.5 tril. yen